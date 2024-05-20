Twins move start time of Friday game up 1 hour due to busy night in Minneapolis

A busy evening in downtown Minneapolis on Friday has caused the Twins to shift their start time an hour earlier.

The Twins announced they have moved the start time for Friday’s home game against the Texas Rangers up to 6:10 p.m., which is one hour earlier than the previously scheduled 7:10 p.m. Gates will now open at 4:30 p.m.

The shift was made because of the Timberwolves Game 2 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Target Center.

Friday is also Star Wars Night at Target Field, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a Star Wars/Twins-themed reversible bucket hat.

