With wet week ahead, some Minnesota communities prepare for flooding

This wet weather means that some Minnesota communities are under flood watches and warnings.

Along the Minnesota River in Scott County, they are preparing for flooding and road closures.

We got a peek inside the “situation room” in Scott County on Monday where they monitor everything from precipitation to wind conditions to where their weather spotters are located.

Most of the county is under a flood watch now and it’s already in a flood warning along the river. As much as five inches of rain are forecasted over the next few days.

That said, they are used to preparing for these conditions.

“Our county has been dealing with flooding for many years, so we have a good idea of what will happen and how to adapt to it. It’s a nuisance when we have to close roads, but the river will ride… It will come back down and we will get back to business,” said Captain Scott Haas, Director of Emergency Management in Scott County.

“Thankfully the most hazardous areas don’t have housing along it,” he said.

The county is also planning on possible road closures. The area known as “Crossing at Jordan” along CR 9 and CR 11 will likely close Wednesday.

