City of Delano working to prevent flooding this summer

Counties across the state are on standby for major flooding as heavy rain is being forecasted in the state this week.

Some cities like Delano are well-known for water spilling into the city.

“It’s interesting because it’s always the topic of the conversation like “Where’s the river level at?’” Brent Harder, Delano resident, said.



In every corner of Delano, it’s known the river is the main character in the city, but lately it’s been growing beyond its limits.



“You drive around in the community and there’s standing water in all the low spots,” Harder said.



Delano has a deep history of the river cresting out of control.



Decades of flooding forced the city to be more proactive.



“Right now the river is up. It’s higher than it has been so far this year,” Holly Schrupp, Delano mayor, said.



Schrupp said the city is keeping an eye on river levels.



When the water reaches 17 feet, public works will start closing the gates that run into the river and set up pumps to protect backyards.



“We’re expecting that the river is going to continue to go up right now. It’s predicted to be cresting at 19 feet on Wednesday,” Schrupp said.



Last April, city crews installed a metal flood wall to keep the Crow River in check, which is a better option than sandbags.



The giant metal sheets have only been used once in 2019 and again last spring.



Public works installs the flood wall at 20 and a half feet, which the river could reach this year.



“The fourth of July celebration is coming and so we want to make sure that everybody stays safe,” Schrupp said.



Dealing with flooding in Delano is somewhat of a package deal, but the river levels won’t drown out their love for the city.



“It’s going to happen whether I want it to or not. We love it here, but it’s just a part of life,” Harder said.



The Delano mayor said when the river reaches 19 feet, it’s considered a major flood stage so crews will be on standby to respond quickly, if needed.