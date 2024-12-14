Winter Weather Advisory: Scattered wintry mix today with icy roads possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through this evening across most of Minnesota into Wisconsin and into Iowa. Scattered light freezing rain, freezing drizzle, as well as light snow and sleet off and on today will lead to slick roadways at times.

The scattered wintry mix will lead to icy roads at times, as a thin glaze of ice is possible across the metro into this evening. Roadways may look damp but actually be icy.

Snowfall totals stay under and inch, and ice accumulation stays under 0.1″, with high temperatures today in the low-30s.

Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight could again lead to some slick spots tomorrow morning, but highs are mild in the mid-30s.

Click here for KSTP’s map of current road conditions.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that as of 1:30 p.m., there have been 109 property damage crashes, seven injury crashes, 23 vehicle off-the-road calls, two spin-outs, one jackknifed semi and no fatal crashes.

For 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ full weather coverage, click here.