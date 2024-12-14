1 dead after crash in Inver Grove Heights

One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Inver Grove Heights.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report, a Chevy pickup truck was going up the entrance ramp from Concord Boulevard to northbound Highway 52 at 1:29 p.m. The truck lost control at the top of the ramp and crossed over the northbound lanes of Highway 52, colliding with a Mazda CX-90.

The Mazda came to a stop in the left lane and the Chevy came to a stop on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Chevy truck, a 74-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights, died as a result of the crash. His name is expected to be released later on Saturday night.

All six people in the Mazda suffered no injuries, according to authorities.

The incident report states road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash, which also involved someone not wearing their seatbelt.