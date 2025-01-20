What’s open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Many services are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

These services include local, state and federal government offices such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, courthouses, post offices and libraries. The stock market is also closed, as well as most banks.

Grocery and retail stores will be open — but you may want to check their hours for any changes.

National parks are offering admission free of charge on MLK day.

Mail will not be delivered or collected Monday by the U.S. Postal Service, but package delivery companies such as FedEx and UPS are continuing service as normal. U.S. Postal Service offices are also closed.

Most public schools and universities won’t hold classes on Monday in recognition of the holiday.

King was born on January 15, 1929. He would be 96 years old this year. The federal holiday was declared in 1983 and first celebrated in 1986.

It is meant as a day for Americans to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change, as well as a day of service for Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

