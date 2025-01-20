Local leaders working to continue Dr. MLK Jr.’s dream in Minnesota

Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, Seena Hodges, and Shelley Carthen Watson sat down with Brandi Powell on MLK Day.

It’s been decades since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, but his words are still iconic.

KSTP 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brandi Powell interviewed three local leaders, who through their work and community service, say they are working to live out Dr. King’s dream in Minnesota: Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group, an award-winning diversity, equity and inclusion firm; Seena Hodges: author, award-winning thought leader and Founder and CEO of The Woke Coach; and Shelley Carthen Watson, attorney and President and CEO of YWCA Minneapolis.

