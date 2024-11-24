‘We’re not going anywhere’: Minneapolis’s historic 19 Bar to reopen soon, manager says

It’s been eight months since Minneapolis’s most historic LGBTQ bar was badly burned.

Fire officials suspect a power line knocked over by a garbage truck energized the nearby 19 Bar building, sparking flames.

19 Bar Manager Craig Wilson opened the doors of the bar to a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew on Sunday for the first time since the late March fire forced it to close.

“The darkness and the smoke, and the top of the bar being tilted and the damage it’s done, and the roof collapse, you know, on the pool tables and the pile of debris,” Wilson shared, remembering walking into the bar and seeing the damage for the first time.

“I was only in here for five minutes. I couldn’t be in here much longer.”

Ever since, work has been underway to reopen to the public and that will happen fairly soon, Wilson assured.

“Basically, everything has been gutted, down to the studs, and even the studs being replaced,” he said.

Wilson thanked the food and beverage community, friends, family “and even strangers” for the outpouring of support as they rebuild.

“The community, the customers, my coworkers… We were close, to begin with, but even closer. It’s sad like, a situation like this, does that, you know? And it also makes you realize how strong the community is,” he continued.

Aside from subtle differences, primarily due to updated city building codes since the building first became a bar in 1952, Wilson said the plan is to resurrect the 19 Bar as it was, including the structure of the bar, pool tables, dart boards, jukebox and the decor — including a beloved portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

Wilson also revealed on Sunday that he’ll soon become the owner. That plan was in the works with current ownership before the bar burned, he said.

“As you know, in this neighborhood, things have gotten bought out and taken over by development and condos and high rises. So the strength of community, and once they found out that I was taken over, they were thrilled,” Wilson said as emotions welled up. “The support of everybody, it’s really been amazing.”

The passing of the torch would keep alive an unbroken tradition of LQBTQ ownership of the 19 Bar, Wilson said.

The current owner “wants to keep it within the community and keep it within the family,” Wilson added. “You know, keep his legacy going. And that’s what I plan to do.”

Outside, a battered pride flag waved resiliently above the bar’s patio, a symbol of survival in a space that’s been a safe haven for seven decades.

“This bar has been through a lot. It’s been punched in the gut several times, but it has not knocked us down,” Wilson said. “We’re building back up like the phoenix. We’re coming back stronger, you know, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re not going anywhere.”

The rough plan is to reopen the bar on Dec. 31, if not early next year, Wilson said, stressing the date is tentative.