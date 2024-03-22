Popular LGBTQ bar in Loring Park neighborhood damaged after fire Friday afternoon

A popular LGBTQ bar in Minneapolis’ Loring Park was damaged Friday after a vehicle crash that is suspected of starting a fire.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, it happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at The 19 Bar on West 15th Street near Lasalle Ave.

Fire officials say a garbage truck hit a telephone pole, and they believe it then energized the building.

A man working nearby described the moments it happened to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“So I was sitting at the computer, saw a flash of light, a really loud boom, and then the power flickered out. So I rushed out here and saw the fire department arriving, and saw a couple of people panicking near a garbage truck,” he said in an interview.

The 19 Bar sustained damage to the basement, first floor, and ceiling of the bar, according to the fire department.

One person was inside when it started, but was able to escape, and no injuries were reported.