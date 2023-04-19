Water levels continue to rise as rainfall begins across metro area

Flood waters are spilling into Delano fields as rain falls throughout the region.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke Wednesday about the state’s spring flood outlook and the ongoing preparations as flooding begins in some parts of the state. That news conference can be watched in the video player below.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also sounding off on the spring flood season, reminding private well owners to check it and make any necessary repairs, such as cracked or damaged casing, extending the well casing above the expected flood level or temporarily replacing the vented well cap with a watertight cap or cover. Owners should also make sure grading allows water to flow away from the well.

If flood waters reach the well, owners should assume it is contaminated, and not use it for drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth until it is tested and inspected to make sure the water isn’t contaminated.

Delano

The Crow River in Delano is cresting Wednesday, and flood waters are now spilling into fields.

Water levels were supposed to go down starting Thursday, but rain is now moving in, which could extend the cresting stage. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, crews installed a metal floodwall to keep the Crow River at bay.

Minneapolis

The Mississippi River is flooding West River Parkway in Minneapolis where it runs underneath Interstate 94.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to not drive through flooded roads because it doesn’t take much water to carry a vehicle away in a current.

St. Paul

The City of St. Paul has put new flooding prevention measures in place to prepare for the upcoming crest of the Mississippi River. A floodwall has been built at Holman Field near the downtown St. Paul airport, and multiple river-side trails are closed.

As previously reported, Ramsey County declared a local emergency so it can use state and federal resources during the flooding.

Hudson

In Hudson, Front Street along the St. Croix River is underwater, cutting off some homes from the rest of the town.

Stillwater

The St. Croix River is expected to reach major flood stage in Stillwater soon, and the city installed a temporary levee weeks ago. Video shows the levee is still standing and the water has yet to spill over it.

