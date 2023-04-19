Brown County Road 13 closed due to flooding

Brown County Road 13, including the Beussmann Bridge, is closed between KC Road and Nicollet County 21 due to flooding.

The road closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

There are road barriers set up to notify drivers of the closure. When a road is closed, it is illegal to use it, and motorists risk being fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

Minnesotans all over the state have been working to prepare for flooding and prevent damage. On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz addressed the statewide flooding outlook and preparations.

