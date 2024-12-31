Violence interrupters warning of dangers of celebratory gunfire

As the clocks tick down to 2025, violence interrupters are walking the streets in north Minneapolis urging people not to fire guns in celebration tonight.

History has shown it to be tragic.

“You never know where those bullets can go. Those bullets don’t have a name or a direction,” said Connie Rhodes with Restoration Inc., who’s team will be out sharing the urgent plea on New Years Eve.

“I would hate to turn something that’s celebratory into something that’s fatal,” she said.

One year ago, it nearly was for 11-year-old Landeria Wilson.

Her mother, Shenedra Ross, relived the night to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS just days after the incident.

“I yelled out to my daughters ‘Happy New Year’, 12 o’clock exactly we heard gunshots that sounded like it was in our front yard,” Ross said.

The family said that the bullet came through the bedroom window of their north Minneapolis home and hit her daughter in the head.

Landeria needed surgery to remove a bullet fragment from her face.

Police arrested James William Turner, Jr., who was later charged federally.

At the time, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called it simply “reckless.”

“This person was doing what way too many people were doing in northern Minneapolis and other parts of the city and country,” he said.

One of the reasons celebratory gunfire is so dangerous is because it’s unpredictable. Experts say depending on the gun, a bullet can travel a mile high in the air, and there’s no telling where it will come down — posing a risk to people and property.

“I think we should find another way as a community to celebrate,” Rhodes said. “I don’t want to see another tragedy. I don’t want to see something that’s supposed to be celebratory end up in violence.”