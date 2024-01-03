Minneapolis police to discuss shooting that hurt 11-year-old girl

Two days after a shooting that hurt an 11-year-old girl in her home, Minneapolis police are set to talk about the case.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is scheduled to talk about the shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the girl was in her bedroom when she was struck by a stray bullet just minutes into the new year. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Reporter Pafoua Yang will have more on this story during this evening’s newscasts. Check back for a stream of the news conference and for updates.