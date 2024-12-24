Video shows assault at St. Paul rec center, new audit calls

After 16-year-old JuVaughn Turner was shot and critically injured at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in January of 2023, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called for an audit to review the policies and procedures in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Exavir Binford, Jr., an employee at Jimmy Lee Rec Center at the time of the shooting, was convicted of shooting Turner and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is the first to obtain the independent audit which was just completed.

The audit concluded there “has historically been a lack of employee training and less-than optimally effective tools to ensure a safe workplace,” and “there are outdated regulations and emergency manuals.”

St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his department started working on those deficiencies after the shooting and before the audit was released.

“You know, that was the worst incident that’s happened in our department’s history and we want to make sure that we don’t see it again,” said Rodriguez. “Whether that’s behavior de-escalation, conflict resolution and things like that. You know, how you work with young people might be different than how you work with adults or unsheltered populations.”

Turner’s family has filed a federal lawsuit claiming JuVaughn’s civil rights were violated when he was shot by Binford.

The Turner’s family attorney, Andrew Marshall, said the audit did not address what led up to the shooting of Turner.

“Well, I am disappointed in it. I am disappointed because it does not seem to relate at all to the incident where a 16-year-old young man got shot by an employee of the St. Paul Rec Centers,” said Marshall.

The city filed a motion in court to have the lawsuit dismissed, and the judge has not yet ruled on that request.