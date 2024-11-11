Veterans Day 2024: Deals and events

Several businesses are offering deals for veterans on Monday.

Hy-Vee is providing a free buffet-style breakfast to veterans and active-duty military members, who will also get 15% off of groceries by showing their military ID.

Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan will be giving out free meals, including 21 different entree choices.

The Minnesota Zoo is offering free entry for veterans and half-priced admission for family. It’s also offering half-price admission for veterans and active military members through the rest of the month.

There are also several events to commemorate Veterans Day:

The oldest cemetery in Minneapolis, the Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery, will be open to the public until 3:30 p.m. There is also an exhibit about the cemetery at the Hennepin History Museum.

The State of Minnesota is holding its official Veterans Day event at 10 a.m. at the Minnesota National Guard Ben Franklin Readiness Center in Arden Hills. There will be a breakfast and social period beginning at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a Veterans Day event at Central Park in Maple Grove. The event is hosted by the city, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the Commander of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion.

There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial at 11:30 a.m. honoring St. Croix Valley-area veterans.

If you have an event or deal to add to our list you can submit it here or by emailing newsreply@kstp.com.

