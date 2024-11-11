Veterans Day: What’s open, closed in Minnesota

Veterans Day is Monday and several facilities throughout the state will close in observance of the federal holiday.

Many city and county offices will be closed. The post office will also be closed; however, some UPS and FedEx locations will still be open.

Most libraries and banks will also be closed, but most retail spaces will stay open.

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul won’t be enforcing parking meters on Monday.

