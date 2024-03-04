UPDATE: Waseca fire burned more than 1600 acres in 8 hours before it was contained Sunday

Authorities have released new details on the wildfire that broke out near the City of Waseca on Sunday.

The Waseca Fire Department first responded to reports of a grass fire near the 15000 block of Snake Trail around 12 p.m. Flames then spread with high winds and dry conditions contributing to the intensity of the blaze.

RELATED: Fire crews battle large grass fire near Waseca

People occupying about a dozen homes in the area self-evacuated or were asked to evacuate by authorities, according to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee.

However, Forshee said one resident suffered a burn injury, but he didn’t know that resident’s current medical status. He added that two firefighters were treated at the hospital and released during the incident – one for a knee issue and the other for exhaustion.

Estimates from authorities show the fire burned somewhere between 1,600 and 1,700 acres. The fire was reportedly contained around 8 p.m. on Sunday with the last fire units clearing at 10 p.m.

RELATED: Red flag fire warning issued for much of southeast and south-central MN Sunday

Among those who provided mutual aid were the Janesville, Waldorf, New Richland, Owatonna, Medford, Ellendale, Faribault, Morristown, Waterville, Kilkenny and Elysian fire departments.

The fire was also fought with air support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and firefighting members of the DNR.

The Waseca Fire Department also thanked the people and businesses who provided food and water for first responders.

More updates are expected to be shared this afternoon. Check back for the latest.