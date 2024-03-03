Red flag fire warning issued for much of southeast and south-central MN Sunday

DNR officials are warning the public of an increased fire risk for multiple counties in the southern half of Minnesota.

Those counties include Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Houston, Martin, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsted, Steele, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona.

Residents are being told to not burn in any of those counties and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure that the fire is completely out.

The DNR said it will not issue or activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning and campfires are also discouraged.

The National Weather Service defines a Red Flag Warning as an increased risk of fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds.

More information on updated fire risks and burning restrictions can be found here.