Fire crews battling large grass fire near Waseca
Firefighters are battling a large grass fire that is burning just outside of Waseca.
Footage shot by Torey Bruegger just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday about four miles outside of the City of Waseca shows large smoke from the fire.
Another video shot by Lori Ferry around 1:30 p.m. near Rice Lake and Snake Trail Road shows flames spreading across a field.
The blaze was first reported just a few miles northeast of Waseca during the midday hours.
The Twin Cities National Weather Service said it saw the fire on its satellite imagery.
The Minnesota DNR issued a Red Flag Warning about the dangerous wildfire conditions earlier in the day on Sunday, which included Waseca County.
This is a developing story and will have more information when it is available.