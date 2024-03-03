Fire crews battling large grass fire near Waseca

Firefighters are battling a large grass fire that is burning just outside of Waseca.

Footage shot by Torey Bruegger just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday about four miles outside of the City of Waseca shows large smoke from the fire.

Another video shot by Lori Ferry around 1:30 p.m. near Rice Lake and Snake Trail Road shows flames spreading across a field.

The blaze was first reported just a few miles northeast of Waseca during the midday hours.

The Twin Cities National Weather Service said it saw the fire on its satellite imagery.

Active wildfire is producing radar returns and hotspot on satellite imagery! Red Flag conditions are in effect, with gusty winds and low humidity #mnwx https://t.co/0Lv7jCFK7p — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 3, 2024

The Minnesota DNR issued a Red Flag Warning about the dangerous wildfire conditions earlier in the day on Sunday, which included Waseca County.

RELATED: Red flag fire warning issued for much of southeast and south-central MN Sunday

This is a developing story and will have more information when it is available.