U.S. Attorney, local authorities announce federal charges against 10 gang members
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Leah Greeves announced charges against 10 alleged gang members at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota has charged nearly 80 gang members from the Highs, Lows and Bloods over the past year and a half.
On Tuesday, Luger announced charges against alleged members of a fourth gang — 10z/20z.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.