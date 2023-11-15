DOJ charges 14 more gang members, pushing total over 70

New federal charges are being filed against more than a dozen gang members as part of the Department of Justice’s crackdown on violent criminals in the Twin Cities.

The federal-led initiative has been ongoing for the past several months, with the first charges against gang members announced in May and additional charges filed in August.

The latest batch of charges brings the total number of suspected gang members charged under the strategy to 73.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger and several other federal, state and local law enforcement officials discussed the latest charges during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Luger noted that the latest indictment is an expansion of the investigation into gang members and a fentanyl trafficking operation by Highs gang members. He added that investigators have already seized 11.6 kilograms, which is more than 25 pounds, of fentanyl during the ongoing operation. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says that’s enough to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

Two of the people indicted Wednesday for their suspected role in that operation are from Arizona, and one of the suspects also has links to a Mexican drug cartel, officials say.

The law enforcement officials at Wednesday’s press conference reiterated that “one pill can kill” and, in addition to pledging continued strong actions to combat criminal activity, urged Minnesotans to be conscious of fentanyl’s deadly impact and the fact that any pill bought on the street can contain fentanyl.

“We’re not done,” Luger said, alluding to the potential for further charges down the road.