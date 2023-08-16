Federal prosecutors charge 14 more Minneapolis gang members

Federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges against additional gang members as part of a crackdown on violent criminals in the Twin Cities.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, joined by federal, state and local authorities, including Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, announced the charges at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The announcement came three months after the same group announced charges against 45 street gang members and associates, marking the first time Luger’s office filed RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges against Minneapolis street gangs.

At that time, Luger and his partners hinted that more charges were coming, saying they aren’t done and “have a long way to go.”

“These charges present a chilling picture of the violence inflicted by the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and other gangs on our city’s streets,” Luger said Wednesday. “Violent crime levels in Minneapolis have begun to come down and I believe our strategy is playing a role in the reduction, but we still have more work to do, and we will continue to charge violent offenders.”

The charges cover various crime allegations, including illegal gun possession, possession of machine guns and fentanyl trafficking.

Those charged include: