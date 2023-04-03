Saints postpone home opener due to weather forecast

Mother Nature has been a little extra cruel to Minnesotans this winter, and now she’s impacting the St. Paul Saints.

The organization has announced that its home opener, which was scheduled for Tuesday, is being postponed due to the weather.

Saints Home Opener, April 4 Postponed Because…Minnesota



All Information Right Here. Before You Ask Your Questions Please Read This: https://t.co/vbLyyQbFwn pic.twitter.com/66BvpDSbqQ — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) April 3, 2023

In addition to the winter storm that dropped around 9 inches of snow on CHS Field Friday night and Saturday morning, plus the storms forecast for Tuesday, the team and league have decided to push the game back.

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, and the opening night hoodie giveaway will also move to Saturday.

Fans are able to exchange their tickets for Saturday’s game or any other remaining Saints regular-season game this year, the team says.

St. Paul is now scheduled to officially open the home schedule against the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday.