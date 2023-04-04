St. Paul Saints delay, Twins consider delaying home openers

St. Paul Saint delay, Twins consider delaying home opener

Friday’s spring snowstorm isn’t done causing disruptions in the Twin Cities. The start of spring sports took a hit Monday as St. Paul Saints officials announced they are delaying Tuesday’s home opener at CHS Field “because…Minnesota,” a press release read.

Games have been delayed early in the season before, but Saints president and general manager Derek Sharrer couldn’t recall a time they’ve opted to move opening day.

“As you can see our outfield is still holding some snow from the surprise spring snowstorm last weekend,” Sharrer said gesturing toward the outfield.

Crews were working to clear about 10 inches worth of snow and clean the stadium Monday morning.

With more rain and storms in the forecast for Tuesday, Sharrer said they decided to move the game to a Saturday doubleheader. That makes Wednesday night’s scheduled game (weather permitting, Sharrer said) the technical home opener.

“We’re looking at this as opening week,” Sharrer said.

“So there will be opening week festivities every single night that we play ball.”

Mayor Melvin Carter is now scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday, but the opening day hoodie giveaway has been shifted to Saturday, the president shared.

Fans with Tuesday tickets are able to redeem them for any home game this season, Sharrer said.

Minnesota Twins

In the Major Leagues, the Minnesota Twins are scheduled to throw their first home-field pitch on Thursday afternoon. Officials tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they, too, are watching the weather and considering a shift to a Friday opener.

Thursday’s forecasted high temperature is right around 35 degrees, meaning a game as scheduled could rival the coldest recorded outdoor opener in Twins history. The high was 34 degrees when the Twins lost to the Los Angeles Angels at Metropolitan Stadium on April 14, 1962.

Twins officials expect to make a decision late Tuesday.

Golf season delayed

Spectator sports aren’t the only ones that took a hit following the weekend weather.

Minneapolis Park & Rec Board director of golf and other athletics Larry Umphrey said the seven courses he oversees are sitting under about 14-16 inches of snow.

“This is probably going to be one of the later years that we’ve ever opened initially for the season,” Umphrey said in an interview at Columbia Golf Club in Northeast Minneapolis Monday.

“It’s a setback.”

Last year, he said courses opened around the first of April, and the year before, in mid-March. Golfers this year are at the mercy of the melting snow.

Once it’s all gone, Umphrey said, “we still need five to seven days minimum of warmer weather, sun, and wind to dry out and unfreeze the golf course.”

Asked when the courses are expected to open, he said, “The third, fourth week of April is kind of what we’re shooting for right now.”

“If we get a lot more snow, it could be delayed even further.”