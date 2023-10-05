Schedule announced for Twins-Astros matchup in ALDS

The Minnesota Twins now know what times they’ll be playing against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

As previously reported, Games 1 and 2 will be played this Saturday and Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Those games will begin at 3:45 p.m. and 7:03 p.m., respectively.

Meanwhile, Game 3 will be played at Target Field on Tuesday, beginning at 3:07 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) will also be played at Target Field. The start time for that game, which will be held on Wednesday, hasn’t been announced at this time. Neither has the start time for Game 5, since it isn’t known if those games will be necessary. If needed, Game 5 will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 in Houston.

Single-game tickets for Games 3 and 4 will go on sale to the public at noon on Friday. Tickets will be available for purchase exclusively on the Twins website.

There is still an opportunity for fans to get tickets for all the potential remaining Twins postseason home games with a commitment to any 2024 season ticket plan.

In addition, the Twins are hosting free watch parties at Target Field for Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS on Saturday and Sunday. The team will announce more information on Thursday.