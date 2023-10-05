WATCH: Twins celebrate Wildcard Series win on field, in clubhouse

On Tuesday the Twins snapped their nearly 19-year-long losing streak in playoff games, then Wednesday they ended their 21-year-long losing streak in playoff series.

KSTP Sports was on the field with the Twins as they celebrated their first postseason series win since 2002, then took the party into their champagne-soaked clubhouse.

