After sweep of Blue Jays, tickets for Twins ALDS home games go on sale Friday

After a thrilling sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card series, tickets for the Minnesota Twins upcoming ALDS home games will go on sale this Friday.

The Twins will face off against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a best-of-five American League Divisional Series.

Games 1 and 2 will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, followed by Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) at Target Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If necessary, Game 5 would be on Friday, Oct. 13 in Houston. Official times for the games will be announced soon.

Single-game tickets for Games 3 and 4 will go on sale to the public at noon on Friday. Tickets will be available for purchase exclusively on the Twins website.

There is still an opportunity for fans to get tickets for all the potential remaining Twins postseason home games with a commitment to any 2024 season ticket plan.

In addition, the Twins are hosting free watch parties at Target Field for Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS on Saturday and Sunday. The team will announce more information on Thursday.

The Twins advanced in a playoff series for the first time in 21 years, defeating the Oakland Athletics 3-2 in the ALDS in 2002.