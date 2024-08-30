Tornado confirmed in Isanti County Thursday

A tornado was confirmed in Isanti County from the storms on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed the tornado was an EF1. Officials stated they are still determining the path length.

The city of Cottage Grove declared a state of emergency after the most recent round of storms hit on Thursday.

Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are still without power as crews are continuing to provide repairs Friday.

