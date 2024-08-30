Cottage Grove City Council expected to approve state of emergency declaration on Friday

The weather in Minnesota has not been kind to its residents this week after a third round of severe weather swept through the land of 10,000 lakes Thursday.

Many communities, such as the city of Cottage Grove, were still recovering from the storms on Monday and Tuesday and will now begin clean-up efforts once again.

The damage in Cottage Grove is so severe that its mayor, Myron Bailey, has declared a state of emergency. At 9 a.m. Friday, the city council will act on the declaration.

A press release from the city details the community has seen widespread damage.

Trees have been uprooted and snapped, many blocking roads on Thursday.

Power outages and downed powerlines have hindered essential services in the city and cut off electricity to a number of houses and businesses.

“The City of Cottage Grove appreciates the patience and understanding of its residents and businesses during this challenging time,” the city stated in the press release. “We are committed to working diligently to restore our community and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

The storm has also caused damage to approximately a dozen homes in the community.

The city said it is already partnering with Xcel Energy to restore power and is being assisted by the Washington County Public Works Department to begin cleaning up debris on Friday.

Cottage Grove said curbside pickup will be available for residents cleaning up from Thursday’s storms. Residents will need to place tree debris at the curb for removal by the city by October 1.

