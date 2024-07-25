Toddler attacked by 2 dogs in Brooklyn Park not expected to survive, will have his organs donated

The 3-year-old boy who was attacked this past Friday by two dogs in Brooklyn Park will have his organs donated, according to an announcement made through a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

In the post, it was announced the family was in the process with Life Source for the boy’s organs to be donated.

The boy was attacked last Friday according to Brooklyn Park police, who said two pit bulls attacked the toddler while he was visiting the home.

Law enforcement performed life-saving measures on the child before he was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

If you wish to help support the family during this time, the GoFundMe page can be found here.