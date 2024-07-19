3-year-old child in critical condition after getting attacked by 2 dogs in Brooklyn Park

A child is in critical condition after getting attacked by two dogs in Brooklyn Park on Friday.

At around 12:45 p.m., Brooklyn Park officers responded to a report of a dog attacking a 3-year-old child on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Park Drive North.

Once they arrived, police found two pit bulls attacking a child. Several officers discharged their weapons, killing one dog and injuring the other.

Law enforcement performed life-saving measures on the child before they were brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The injured dog was secured and brought to a nearby animal care facility, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Detectives are on scene and an investigation is currently underway.