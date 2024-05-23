Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards named to All-NBA 2nd Team

Anthony Edwards was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday, adding to the list of 2023-24 regular-season accolades for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s the first All-NBA honor for “Ant,” who becomes the sixth player in franchise history to receive such recognition.

Edwards finished the season with career-highs in points per game (25.9), shooting percentage (46.1%) and assists per game (5.1). He ranked second in the league among shooting guards in points per game and ranked in the top 10 in his position in rebounds (5.4), assists (5.1) and steals (1.3).

This season, Edwards also appeared in his second straight All-Star game, making him the fourth Timberwolves player in history to make multiple All-Star teams.

The entire Timberwolves starting lineup has now received some sort of end-of-season recognition.

Center Rudy Gobert was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career and made the NBA All-Defensive First Team; point guard Mike Conley was recognized as NBA Teammate of the Year; forward Karl-Anthony Towns won the NBA Social Justice Champion Award; and forward Jaden McDaniels was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Coming off the bench, center Naz Reid won NBA Sixth Man of the Year.