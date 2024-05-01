Timberwolves guard Mike Conley named league’s best teammate

Mike Conley, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ veteran point guard and player most recognized for his sportsmanship in league history, has added another award to his list of accolades.

Wednesday, the NBA announced Conley as the winner of the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, which is given each year to the player deemed the best teammate based on his selfless play, commitment and leadership.

Conley also won the award in the 2018-19 season when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies and joins Jrue Holiday — a three-time winner — as the only players to have received the award multiple times.

The 36-year-old helped guide the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record this season, the second-best finish in franchise history, and the third seed in the Western Conference this season.

While he plays a key role on the court, he’s also highly regarded for his leadership, sportsmanship — for which he’s been honored four times by the NBA, the most in league history — and off-court work.

He’ll now try to help lead the Timberwolves through the second round of the NBA playoffs after sweeping Phoenix. Minnesota’s series against Denver starts on Saturday night.