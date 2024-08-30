Thursday evening storms topple trees, knock out power for thousands

For the second time this week, strong storms roared through Minnesota and western Wisconsin, uprooting trees and disrupting electrical service.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS surveyed the damage in an Anoka neighborhood where fierce winds had snapped tree trunks and strewn branches across neighbors’ lawns. Multiple trees had fallen on homes, causing major damage.

In Isanti, law enforcement reported a tornado had briefly touched down around 4:45 p.m. Other reports of tornadoes came from River Falls and Wilson in western Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

More than 34,000 customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to Xcel Energy.

The storms briefly caused people to take shelter at the Minnesota State Fair, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers and University of St. Thomas Tommies both delayed their first home football games of the season to wait out the rain.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSTP.com and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as we work to bring you the latest updates.