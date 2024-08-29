Gophers football home opener pushed back an hour due to impending storms

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ football home opener Thursday night against the North Carolina Tarheels has been pushed back in anticipation of potentially severe storms.

Kickoff will now be at 8 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium, rather than the original 7 p.m. start time.

Anyone who is on campus and needs to take shelter will be able to take shelter inside Williams Arena or 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota officials said.

Gopher fans can still catch the game on Fox and on the Gopher Radio Network.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is tracking the developing storms. Click here for the latest forecast or check our interactive radar.