Fairgoers sheltering during storm, admissions closed
Fairgoers are sheltering during a storm Thursday evening.
Minnesota State Fair shared that admission gates are currently closed. Fair officials advised everyone to take shelter around 4:45 p.m.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Lindsey Brown is at the fair and saw police announcing a severe weather alert.
She also saw fairgoers sheltering in the AG-Horticulture building.
