Teen arrested in shooting that killed St. Paul father outside his home

Arrest made in St. Paul father's death

Police have announced an arrest in the case of a St. Paul father who was fatally shot outside his home in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Michael Brasel, 44, was confronting someone who was trying to break into his wife’s car this past weekend when he was shot, according to his wife, Hilary Brasel.

“Ever the protector and good man, he stood up for me with his last effort and breath …he was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him,” Hilary wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Services planned and support strengthened for Brasel family, police still seeking shooter

Wednesday afternoon, St. Paul police announced that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Brasel’s death.

The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released publicly, as formal charges hadn’t yet been filed. Police also noted there was a lot of work left to do in the case.

“I will tell you, if you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming, we are gonna find you,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry, who attributed the department’s 100% clearance rate thus far to the dedication of investigators and to the city’s residents for submitting helpful tips.

According to St. Paul Police, it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. Brasel was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been started to support the Brasel family and more than $187,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: ‘He was one in a million’: Family, neighbors mourn dad killed in St. Paul shooting

A visitation for Brasel is scheduled for Thursday night and a celebration of life, for family and friends, is planned for this weekend.