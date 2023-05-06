Man dead after St. Anthony Park neighborhood shooting

A St. Paul man is dead after being shot outside of his home Saturday morning, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Just before 7:30 a.m., law enforcement received a call that a man had been shot near the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information or potential video from external cameras is asked to call 651-266-5650.