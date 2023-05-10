Services planned and support strengthened for Brasel family, police still seeking shooter

Support for a St. Paul family is growing as police continue to search for the person who shot and killed their husband and father.

Tuesday, local ice cream bus Sweet Fruci’s held a fundraiser at the Langford Park Recreation Center — a community center where Michael Brasel coached youth hockey.

Brasel was shot and killed outside his home over the weekend.

(Ben Henry/KSTP)

“This is much harder than fundraising for a sports team, I mean they’re all important, but this is really hard,” Kristin Howatt of Sweet Fruci’s said.

“We’re heartbroken for the community and the family,” she added. “Michael was a coach of my daughters, and my husband coached with him, and I know his wife and his kids and it’s been hard for everybody.”

Over the weekend, Brasel, 44 years old, confronted someone who was trying to break into their car when he was shot, his wife Hilary said — the St. Paul Police Department said that’s a theory it’s looking into. As of Tuesday night, the police department has not reported an arrest in the homicide investigation.

In a statement, the Brasel family says, “We plead with the public to come forward if you know any details, or have any idea of who could have robbed Michael of the life he loved. Michael deserves justice.”

The proceeds from Tuesday’s fundraiser will be donated to a GoFundMe page for the Brasel family that’s raised more than $175,000.

A visitation for Brasel is scheduled for Thursday night and a celebration of life, for family and friends, is planned for this weekend.