Teen arrested, charged in August shooting that injured Minneapolis police officer

A 16-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a Minneapolis police officer last month has been brought into custody, police said Wednesday.

Sgt. Garrett Parten, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said the suspect was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop near Dowling and Morgan avenues in north Minneapolis.

The juvenile had been charged with second-degree attempted murder earlier this month on suspicion of being involved in the Aug. 11 shooting of Officer Jacob Spies, Parten said. He appeared before a judge on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody.

Spies, a seven-year MPD veteran, was shot after following a vehicle that had fled an attempted traffic stop earlier in the night. He was hit in the shoulder and received treatment at a local hospital.

Four people — three adults and a juvenile — were arrested after other officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a parked car at 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North.

Two of those adults, 19-year-old Frederick Leon Davis Jr. and 20-year-old Nevaeh Page, have been charged for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Court records show Davis faces one charge of second-degree attempted murder in Hennepin County in addition to a federal charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun. Page, meanwhile, is charged with aiding an offender.

No charges have been filed against the fourth person in the car.