Taylor Swift concert weekend arrives in Minneapolis

Taylor Swift tour weekend

The big weekend that’s expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis is here.

Early Friday morning, Minneapolis was full of “Swifties” ahead of Taylor Swift’s concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

City officials say they’re expecting around half a million people downtown this weekend for the Swift concert and the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with some fans who waited in line Friday morning to get Taylor Swift merchandise and said they’ve been waiting years to go to her show. One mother from St. Louis, Mo., said she’d been in line since 1 a.m.

“Hanging out, chilling, slept in the chair, walked around a bit . . . All this to get merchandise, all this to get the coveted blue crewneck sweatshirt for my daughters,” Erin Johnson said.

Between the concerts and Pride, anyone coming downtown is urged to plan ahead for the extra congestion.

Metro Transit announced extended service for anyone who wants to utilize public transportation. City officials also discussed their safety plan and said the 311 non-emergency number hours are being extended. While the influx of people downtown could lead to some congestion, businesses say they’re excited about the added traffic.