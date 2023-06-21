Mayor Frey to address city’s plan for busy weekend in downtown Minneapolis

On Wednesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to discuss the city’s plan for hosting thousands of people in downtown Minneapolis this weekend.

Between a nearly-sold-out Taylor Swift concert and the Twin Cities Pride Festival, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release for the event.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Pride Festival expected to draw big crowds in downtown Minneapolis this weekend

During the announcement, Frey is expected to be joined by Minneapolis city and downtown leaders, including Cedric Alexander, Minneapolis’ city community safety commissioner, Heather Johnston, Minneapolis’ interim city operations officer, and others.

The mayor is expected to emphasize public safety during the announcement.

Check back at 11 a.m. for a live stream of the event.