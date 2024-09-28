Nonhazardous material found in suspicious package delivered to Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office

A suspicious package delivered to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office on Friday was found to contain nonhazardous material.

State officials say that a “nonhazardous white powdered substance” was found inside the package. The substance was tested by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH is running additional tests while the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Authorities say the package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.” Earlier this month, multiple other secretaries of state and state election officials received similar packages.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon released the following statement: