Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office was evacuated on Friday after a “suspicious package” was delivered to the building, officials say.

The package was addressed to the Secretary of State’s Office and included a return address for the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

ABC News reported last week that similar packages had targeted elections offices in at least 16 states, and some of them were also signed by the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.” None of the contents of those packages were found to be hazardous.

“Threatening election officials is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement. “Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment. This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure. We will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the person or persons responsible for this action are held accountable.”

The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.