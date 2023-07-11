Suspect in fatal Robbinsdale crash booked into jail, other victim still hospitalized

The man accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and seriously hurt her husband last weekend in Robbinsdale is now in jail.

Robbinsdale police confirmed that 20-year-old Quintin Leon Hudson, from Minneapolis, was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and booked into the Hennepin County jail.

Leon was driving a Tesla on Orchard Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, going between 70 and 90 mph, when he crashed into a white minivan on 36th Avenue North, according to police.

Emily Gerding, who was driving the minivan, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her husband, John Gerding, was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The family started a CaringBridge to document John’s recovery, and a GoFundMe for the Gerdings had raised more than $116,000 as of Tuesday at noon.

Hudson hasn’t yet been formally charged but prosecutors are expected to file charges in the coming days.