Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing police and causing crash that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale police say one person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

A news release from the department states that a Robbinsdale police officer saw a vehicle on 42nd Avenue North near Highway 100 speeding at about 8:15 p.m.

Police say the officer then caught up to the speeding vehicle and activated lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. When it accelerated and fled from the officer, emergency lights were turned off and the officer ended the pursuit, according to the news release.

The suspect vehicle, traveling south on Orchard Avenue, then crashed with another vehicle on 36th Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle died after being taken to the hospital. A passenger in that vehicle was in “very critical condition” after the crash, according to police.

The suspect driver was arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular operation. Police say he also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

