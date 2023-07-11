Family mourning loss of mother of 2 grateful for outpouring of support

Family mourning after Robbinsdale crash

The family of the woman hit and killed in a car crash over the weekend say they couldn’t have dreamed of the support they’ve received as they mourn the loss of the mother of two.

Family of John and Emily Gerding – a husband and wife with a two and a six-year-old – confirm to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it was their van that was crashed into Saturday night in Robbinsdale. Despite efforts to save her life, Emily was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It’s been hard, we’ve been taking it one hour at a time. But, that’s what you do when you lose a daughter,” Linda Darmer, Emily’s mother, said.

Photo of the Gerding family courtesy of John Gerding’s CaringBridge

John was brought to the hospital after the crash in critical condition, where he remains as of Monday night.

“He’s starting to come out of it, but he has a very, very, very long road to go,” Darmer said about John.

The family started a CaringBridge to document John’s recovery. A GoFundMe for the Gerdings has raised around $100,000 as of Monday night.

“We appreciate it,” Darmer said about the support, adding: “We really couldn’t get through without knowing there are people out there who care so much, and we thank them all.”

Robbinsdale police say the driver of the car that hit the Gerdings is a 20-year-old Minneapolis man. He is expected to recover from his injuries and remain in police custody where Capt. John Elder says he’s being held on criminal vehicular operation surrounding Emily’s death.

“So many lives were changed that night because of one person’s decision,” Capt. Elder said.

The 20-year-old was in a Telsa that was first seen to be speeding on 42nd Avenue near Highway 100. Robbinsdale police say lights and sirens were turned on by an officer that caught up to the Telsa to try to pull him over, but the driver took off.

“The officer decided to disengage at 39th, just a block away, realizing that this was a greater threat to public safety than just the speeding citation,” Capt. Elder added.

Police say the driver of the Telsa was going as fast as 90 miles per hour as it crossed over 36th Avenue on Orchard Avenue and crashed into the Gerdings van. Formal charges could come as early as Tuesday morning.