Local leaders, law enforcement agencies respond to shooting that killed 2 police officers and 1 EMS responder
Lawmakers and emergency response services are showing support for the first responders shot and killed in Burnsville Sunday morning.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared the following statement:
“We received horrific news from Burnsville this morning. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.”
“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state.”
“Our Department of Public Safety is coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.”Gov. Tim Walz
The governor also ordered flags at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise.
Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan also shared a statement sharing her condolences.
“There are no words to describe a loss of this magnitude to our Burnsville and first responder community,”
“The tragedies that unfolded this morning are every family’s worst nightmare, yet our first responders stay selflessly committed to keeping Minnesotans safe every day. I am immensely grateful for the sacrifices and service of our police officers, firefighters, and medics, and my heart is heavy with grief for the three heroes we lost today.”Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said she is praying for the fallen responders and their families.
Several emergency agencies across Minnesota are also showing support for those killed.