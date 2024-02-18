Local leaders, law enforcement agencies respond to shooting that killed 2 police officers and 1 EMS responder

Lawmakers and emergency response services are showing support for the first responders shot and killed in Burnsville Sunday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared the following statement:

“We received horrific news from Burnsville this morning. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.” “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state.” “Our Department of Public Safety is coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.” Gov. Tim Walz

The governor also ordered flags at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise.

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan also shared a statement sharing her condolences.

“There are no words to describe a loss of this magnitude to our Burnsville and first responder community,” “The tragedies that unfolded this morning are every family’s worst nightmare, yet our first responders stay selflessly committed to keeping Minnesotans safe every day. I am immensely grateful for the sacrifices and service of our police officers, firefighters, and medics, and my heart is heavy with grief for the three heroes we lost today.” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said she is praying for the fallen responders and their families.

Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 18, 2024

Several emergency agencies across Minnesota are also showing support for those killed.

We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe. — Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (@MNPoliceAssn) February 18, 2024

Our hearts are broken and filled with sadness at the loss of our comrades from Burnsville police and fire. We'll keep you, your family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. #MGFD @maplegrovemn #burnsville #peacekeeper pic.twitter.com/ARVedOlgv8 — Maple Grove Fire Rescue (@grove_fire) February 18, 2024

Heartbreaking news out of Burnsville this morning with the tragic deaths of two police officers and a paramedic, killed while dealing with a domestic situation.

Our hearts, tears, and prayers go out to the citizens of Burnsville and especially the families of those lost. pic.twitter.com/Ays5H4Jm8p — Cloquet Police MN (@CloquetPoliceMN) February 18, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burnsville community as they are going through a tragic loss of two police officers and a medic. pic.twitter.com/q9raqaEaIu — Duluth MN Police (@DuluthMNPolice) February 18, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers shot and the entire Burnsville Police Department. pic.twitter.com/cYOSCybg0Y — Olmsted Sheriff MN (@OlmstedSheriff) February 18, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic this morning. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful for their service and sacrifice. 💔 pic.twitter.com/mgDBJp6KYX — Roseville, MN Police (@RosevilleMN_PD) February 18, 2024