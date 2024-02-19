Minnesotans show support, pay respects after 3 first responders killed in Burnsville

Minnesotans rush to show support, pay respects after 3 first responders killed in Burnsville

A day after a confrontation in Burnsville left three first responders and a suspect dead, Minnesotans are paying their respects and trying to uplift the heartbroken community.

Dozens of people stopped by the Burnsville Police Department with flowers and donations on Monday morning. More than 100 people attended a vigil Sunday night for the three fallen first responders — Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Burnsville firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth.

Another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the city says.

A heart-wrenching scene in Burnsville this morning as the memorials continue to grow for the two officers & paramedic firefighter killed in the line of duty yesterday. Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff this week in their honor. pic.twitter.com/HCP57q0ZiO — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) February 19, 2024

According to police and city officials, authorities were called to the area of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a home with family members shortly before 2 a.m. At some point, shots were fired, and a shelter-in-place order was put into effect. That order was lifted at about 10:30 a.m.

The city says Elmstrand, 27, joined Burnsville Police in August 2017 as a community service officer before becoming a police officer in 2019. Ruge, also 27, joined the force in April 2020 and was part of the crisis negotiation team. Finseth, 40, joined the Burnsville Fire Department in 2019 and was at the scene to support a SWAT team.

“We’re going to grow from this and take care of each other and help everyone who sees this,” Burnsville resident Dan McElroy said Sunday night. “When they see a police officer, they’re going to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ And a paramedic or firefighter, they’ll say, ‘Thank you for your service.'”

RELATED: Local leaders, law enforcement agencies respond to shooting that killed 2 police officers and 1 EMS responder

Memorials outside Burnsville City Hall have continued to grow as people have come to pay their respects, many dropping off flowers or signs of support on top of the ambulance and police squad parked outside in front of the building.

All flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff across the state in honor of Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth, per an order from Gov. Tim Walz.

The suspect hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

The city is expected to provide details on ways for the community to help the families of the fallen first responders later this week.