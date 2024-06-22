State urges well water caution as floodwaters take over neighborhoods

As more floodwaters continue to overtake communities and neighborhoods, the Minnesota Department of Health is warning residents of the dangers of contaminated well water.

The MDH puts it simply: “Flooding threatens private drinking wells.”

“Those floodwaters [pick up] physical things, but they also pick up chemical things — sewage, chemicals, and all sorts of stuff,” said Daniel Symonik, who works in MDH’s Environmental Health Division.

Symonik adds the least amount of contact is best.

For people who live in flood-prone areas and have been spared thus far, MDH says it’s not too late to get their well inspected by a licensed well contractor.

If a well has already been flooded, MDH suggests shutting off the power to the well to avoid contaminated water from getting into a home’s plumbing system. At that point, a contractor should be called out to inspect and clean the well. Testing the water is also needed.

The health department even urges people to test their well water if flood waters come within 50 feet of the well.

Keeping a supply of clean drinking water is always recommended as well.

For more information, including resources to find licensed contractors and how to get your water tested, MDH has dedicated web page.